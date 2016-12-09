Brussels' unveils €321m 'Space Egg' HQ
Video

From January 2017, the Europa building becomes home to the European Council.

The building project began in 2004 and is the newest addition to Brussels’ European quarter.

It cost more than €321m to build and has been nicknamed the Space Egg.

  • 09 Dec 2016