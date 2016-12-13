Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is the 'alt-right' on the rise in Europe?
Is the so-called "alt right" on the rise in Europe?
The disparate movement is normally associated with the US and is accused of racism, anti-Semitism and misogyny.
BBC Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse reports from Austria and France.
-
13 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window