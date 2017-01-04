Media player
Cycling into the record books at 105
French cyclist Robert Marchand has clocked up 105 years and now a new record for the furthest distance cycled in one hour.
Inspired to try cycling yourself? Find out how with our special guide.
04 Jan 2017
