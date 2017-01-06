Media player
Video
Three Kings parade in Madrid
Excited children lined the streets of Madrid to watch the annual parade on the eve of Epiphany.
The Day of the Kings is a more important celebration than Christmas for many families, and some wait until then to open their presents said to have been brought by the wise men.
06 Jan 2017
