British doctors' snowy journey to Syria

British doctors travel to Syria with 'People's Convoy'
A team of British doctors led by Dr Rola Hallam and journalist Paul Conroy has travelled to the Syria/Turkey border with a convoy filled with medical supplies.
Aid workers plan to use the equipment to set up a children's hospital near Aleppo.
Rola Hallam made a video blog of the journey. She arrived at the border on 23 December. The lorry arrived a few days later, on 2 January.
06 Jan 2017
