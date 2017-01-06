'It's a day for the women to relax, put their feet up and enjoy themselves'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why are women in Ireland marking Christmas on January 6?

January 6 is known as Nollaig na mBan or Women's Little Christmas in Ireland, a day for celebrating the contribution of Irish women to society.

Aisling O'Brien, a journalist with Radio Kerry in the south west of Ireland explains what the day involves.

  • 06 Jan 2017