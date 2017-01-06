Media player
Why are women in Ireland marking Christmas on January 6?
January 6 is known as Nollaig na mBan or Women's Little Christmas in Ireland, a day for celebrating the contribution of Irish women to society.
Aisling O'Brien, a journalist with Radio Kerry in the south west of Ireland explains what the day involves.
06 Jan 2017
