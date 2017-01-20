Media player
BBC reporter joins locals in icy river dip
People in Kiev have been bathing in the frozen Dnipro river to celebrate Epiphany.
It is when Orthodox Christian countries, like Ukraine, mark the baptism of Christ.
The BBC’s Tom Burridge went into the water, which is blessed by local priests.
20 Jan 2017
