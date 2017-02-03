Media player
Louvre visitors in lockdown after attack
A French soldier guarding the Louvre in Paris has shot a man who tried to attack a security patrol with a machete shouting "Allahu Akbar", police say.
Visitors inside the museum were told to sit on the ground in a locked room as the area was put on lockdown.
03 Feb 2017
