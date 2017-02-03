Louvre visitors in lockdown after attack

Louvre visitors in lockdown after 'terror attack'
A French soldier guarding the Louvre in Paris has shot a man who tried to attack a security patrol with a machete shouting "Allahu Akbar", police say.

Visitors inside the museum were told to sit on the ground in a locked room as the area was put on lockdown.

