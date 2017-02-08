Media player
'I believe my husband was poisoned'
The wife of the Russian opposition activist, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has told the BBC's Sarah Rainsford that she believes her husband was poisoned.
Mr Kara-Murza, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, is currently on life support in a Moscow hospital after his wife says he suffered multiple organ failure for the second time in two years.
The hospital will not comment publicly on his condition, but Evgenia Kara-Murza says she has sent samples to clinics abroad for toxicology tests.
08 Feb 2017
