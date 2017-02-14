UK cannot 'cherry pick' Brexit deal

Video

The UK cannot expect to “cherry pick” the best parts of the European Union for itself during Brexit negotiations, Germany’s Deputy Finance Minister, Jens Spahn, has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Mr Spahn said he wanted the UK to have a strong economic and political relationship with Europe post-Brexit and said there was “much, much room for compromise,” during the negotiations.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she intends to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty, which would start the process of the UK leaving the EU, by the end of March 2017.

