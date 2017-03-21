Russian politician hit with green liquid

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian politician Alexei Navalny hit with green liquid
Mobile phone footage appears to show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny being splashed with a green liquid in the street.
The politician presented a video message on his website after the alleged attack.
-
21 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-39337139/russian-politician-alexei-navalny-hit-with-green-liquidRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window