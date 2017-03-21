Russian politician hit with green liquid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian politician Alexei Navalny hit with green liquid

Mobile phone footage appears to show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny being splashed with a green liquid in the street.

The politician presented a video message on his website after the alleged attack.

  • 21 Mar 2017
Go to next video: Alexei Navalny's sentence suspended