Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU's Frans Timmermans: 'You honour your commitments'
Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, tells BBC Europe Editor Katya Adler that no-one, on any side, has "come to terms with the complexity" of the Brexit negotiations ahead.
-
31 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window