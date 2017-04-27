Intruders brawl in Macedonia parliament
Hundreds of protesters have stormed the parliament in Macedonia in protest at an ethnic Albanian being elected as parliamentary speaker.

They threw chairs and assaulted people inside the building, including the Social Democrat leader, Zoran Zaev, who was left with a bloodied face.

