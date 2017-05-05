Juncker: Why English is 'losing EU clout'

Media player
Juncker: English language is 'losing importance at EU'
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is greeted with applause as he explains why he decided to give his State of the Union speech in French, not English.
He was speaking in Florence, Italy.
05 May 2017
