Russian faithful flock to saint's relics

Russian faithful flock to St Nicholas relics
Russian Orthodox Christians are flocking to see the relics of St Nicholas, sent to Moscow on loan from Italy.
It is the first time the rib fragments have been moved in nearly 1,000 years.
The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow held a special service for the precious relics, displayed in an ornate casket.
Russia thrilled to get Saint Nicholas relics
22 May 2017
