Daredevil scales 360ft without harness

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
French Spiderman climbs skyscraper without harness
Alain Robert known as the French Spiderman climbed the 380ft Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel without a safety harness.
-
13 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-40260134/french-spiderman-climbs-skyscraper-without-harnessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window