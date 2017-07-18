Fires threaten Croatian city Split

Media player
Croatia firefighters battle blaze on outskirts of Split
Firefighters are battling flames on the outskirts of Split in Croatia, as fires rage on the Adriatic coast.
A shopping centre was evacuated and senior government ministers headed to the cityt for a crisis meeting.
18 Jul 2017
