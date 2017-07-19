Media player
Surviving the deadliest migration route from Libya to Italy
The UN refugee agency says the number of deaths on the migrant route from Libya to Italy is increasing and that traffickers are becoming ever more ruthless. It wants $420m (£320m; €360m) to stop people risking their lives on the Mediterranean crossing.
Rami Ruhayem spent weeks on a rescue boat with Médecins Sans Frontières and heard the harrowing testimony of those who survived.
19 Jul 2017
