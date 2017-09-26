Swimming in the rain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heavy rainstorm hits southern Croatia

Two hours of intensive rain hit the southern part of Croatia causing enormous flooding in Dubrovnik. Some however, enjoyed it more than others.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Sep 2017
Go to next video: Flash flooding hits Croatia