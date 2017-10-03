Media player
Catalonia student on why he now supports independence
Mauro Castro Soler, 23, explains why recent events in Catalonia have led him to support the independence campaign.
The philosophy graduate from Villanova la Geltru was speaking at an anti-police protest in Barcelona.
