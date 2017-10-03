Media player
Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique at football training
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique faced jeers and whistles from Spain fans at a training session before Friday's World Cup qualifier against Albania in Alicante.
Fans chanted "Get out!" at the centre-back
He supported Sunday's Catalan independence referendum, which Spain declared illegal.
Many Catalans are angry about police violence during the vote.
03 Oct 2017
