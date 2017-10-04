Catalonia independence 'in matter of days'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catalonia referendum: Puigdemont will declare independence 'in matter of days'

Catalonia will declare independence from Spain in a matter of days, the leader of the autonomous region has told the BBC. Here is the full interview with the BBC's Tom Burridge.

  • 04 Oct 2017
Go to next video: Violence at Catalonia polling stations