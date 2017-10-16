Scene of Malta blogger car bomb attack

Malta blogger killed in car bomb attack
A prominent blogger in Malta, who had accused the island's government of corruption, has died in a car bomb attack, police say.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, was reportedly killed when the car she was driving exploded after she left her home in Bidnija, near Mosta.

