Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portugal fires: 'It was a hurricane of flame'
In the aftermath of widespread forest fires which killed dozens, firefighters in Lousa battled the remaining flames overnight.
One man from Vila Nova said the fire destroyed everything - from machinery to his farm animals.
-
17 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window