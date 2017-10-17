Clashes outside Ukraine parliament

Media player
Protesters and police clash outside Ukraine parliament
Four people have been injured in clashes between riot police and demonstrators demanding major reforms in Ukraine's capital Kiev.
The protesters are calling for an anti-corruption court to be set up, for MPs to lose their immunity from prosecution and changes to the electoral system.
They vowed to stay on, putting up tents and blocking the main road outside the parliament.
17 Oct 2017
