Flying high above Macedonia's highest town

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flying high above Krusevo, Macedonia's highest town
The town of Krusevo is the highest in Macedonia sitting at 1,350m (4,430ft).
Few people outside of Macedonia have heard of it but for paragliders it is a big attraction, drawing people from across the world.
The BBC Travel Show's Amanda Ruggeri visits Krusevo to find out more.
-
24 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-41681930/flying-high-above-krusevo-macedonia-s-highest-townRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window