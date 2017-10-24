Flying high above Macedonia's highest town
Flying high above Krusevo, Macedonia's highest town

The town of Krusevo is the highest in Macedonia sitting at 1,350m (4,430ft).

Few people outside of Macedonia have heard of it but for paragliders it is a big attraction, drawing people from across the world.

The BBC Travel Show's Amanda Ruggeri visits Krusevo to find out more.

