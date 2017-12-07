Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Russians reacted to Olympic ban
The IOC has banned Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics over doping.
This is how Russians reacted to the ban.
-
07 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window