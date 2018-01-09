Heavy snow shutters Swiss ski resorts

Media player
Video
Heavy snowfall shutters Swiss ski resorts
In the Wallis region, near the Swiss-Italian border, ski resorts are battling high winds, heavy snowfall and other problems.
At one resort, skiers had to be airlifted to safety after heavy snows closed the slopes and roads - followed by a power cut.
09 Jan 2018
