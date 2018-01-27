Paris keeps eye on submerged statue

Media player
Paris readies for floods as Seine surges higher
Riverside homes and businesses in Paris are on high alert as the swollen River Seine threatens to overflow its banks.
Weeks of rainfall have produced a relentless rise in the water level, which is expected to peak at around 6m (20ft) above normal.
Here's why Parisians will be keeping an eye on a statue as the river rises.
27 Jan 2018
