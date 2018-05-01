Violence mars Paris May Day rally

Media player
Police and protesters clash at Paris May Day rally
Masked protesters clashed with police during an annual May Day rally in the French capital, Paris.
More than 200 arrests were made as anarchist groups, known as Black Blocs, hijacked a peaceful rally against public sector labour reforms organised by trade unions.
Police used tear gas and water canon to disperse crowds.
01 May 2018
