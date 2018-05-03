Eta has 'completely dismantled'
Eta says it has 'completely dismantled'

The Basque group Eta says it has "completely dismantled" after almost 50 years of a separatist campaign.

In an audio statement provided to the BBC, the Basque organisation said it had ceased all political activity.

Eta killed more than 800 people before It declared a ceasefire in 2011.

