The café staffed by disabled people
In France, disabled people are twice as likely to be unemployed.

A new chain of coffee shops has opened and is almost entirely run by staff with learning disabilities.

For the managers, the trick is about finding jobs best suited to each individual.

Video by Laurene Casseville, produced by Clea Caulcutt.

  • 06 May 2018
