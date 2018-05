Video

Rubén Múgica's father Fernando was killed by Basque separatist group Eta in 1996.

Eta killed more than 800 people during its decades-long campaign of violence. It declared a ceasefire in 2011 and now has announced it is disbanding.

A group of former senior British and Irish politicians will attend a ceremony in the French Basque Country on Friday to mark the end of the militant group.