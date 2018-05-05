Marx statue unveiled in German birthplace

Video

A 4.5m (15ft) statue of German philosopher and economist Karl Marx has been unveiled in the town of Trier to mark 200 years since his birth there.

Some rights groups criticised the gift, saying it should not have been unveiled because of rights abuses in China.

Meanwhile the far-right Alternative for Germany party said there should be no monument to communism because of the suffering it had led to.

Trier's mayor says the town accepted the statue as a "gesture of friendship".