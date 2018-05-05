Navalny arrested at protest against Putin

Media player
Moscow protest: Putin critic Navalny arrested at Russia rally
Police in Moscow have arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a protest against Vladimir Putin's inauguration as Russian president.
Mr Putin is due to be sworn in for a fourth term on Monday.
05 May 2018
