Putin's long, lonely Kremlin walk to Russian inauguration
Russia's Vladimir Putin walked down long Kremlin corridors to get to his swearing-in ceremony.
He also took a short ride in a new Russian limousine, called a Cortege.
Russian TV showed the start of his fourth presidential term live.
07 May 2018
