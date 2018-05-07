Putin's long, lonely Kremlin walk
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Putin's long, lonely Kremlin walk to Russian inauguration

Russia's Vladimir Putin walked down long Kremlin corridors to get to his swearing-in ceremony.

He also took a short ride in a new Russian limousine, called a Cortege.

Russian TV showed the start of his fourth presidential term live.

Putin sworn in for fourth term as president

  • 07 May 2018