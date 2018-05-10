Losing their religion: How some young Turks are turning their backs on Islam
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Losing their religion: The young Turks rejecting Islam

Are young people in Turkey becoming less religious? There are no statistics or polls but the question has been raised among politicians and clerics.

One university professor has spoken of a dozen female students wearing headscarves telling him they have become atheists.

This is the story of how two young Turks lost their religion.

  • 10 May 2018