Russian unit named by MH17 investigation
International investigators say a missile that brought down Flight MH17 came from a Russian military base near Kursk.

The Malaysia Airlines jet was destroyed over eastern Ukraine in 2014 and all 298 people on board died.

The investigators say they traced the route taken by a convoy carrying six Buk Telars to the home of Russia's 53rd Brigade.

  • 24 May 2018