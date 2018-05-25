The Muslims who fast for 22 hours a day
The Muslims who fast for 22 hours a day in Iceland

Muslims in Iceland explain how they cope with one of the longest Ramadan fasts in the world, due to the long days caused by early sunrises and late sunsets.

Video journalist: Jan Bruck

Producer: Athar Ahmad, BBC Asian Network

  • 25 May 2018
