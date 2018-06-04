My 84-year-old husband now does my make-up
Video

When Mona's deteriorating sight meant she could no longer apply her own make-up, her loyal husband Des stepped in, and started taking lessons.

It's a love story that captured the heart of top make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

  • 04 Jun 2018
