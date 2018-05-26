Media player
Ireland referendum result announcement
The Irish Republic has voted by a large majority to repeal a part of the constitution that banned abortions.
Returning Officer Barry Ryan delivered the results in Irish and English at Dublin Castle.
26 May 2018
