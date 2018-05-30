Media player
Irish politician adopted through St Patrick's Guild
Richard Boyd Barrett tells the Dáil that he was adopted through Saint Patrick's Guild and does not know if he is one of the illegal adoptions carried out by the guild.
Read more here.
30 May 2018
