Spain's new PM is sworn in

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pedro Sanchez sworn in as Spain's PM
Socialist Pedro Sánchez has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Spain, following the ousting of conservative Mariano Rajoy.
He took the oath alongside King Felipe VI in a brief ceremony in Madrid.
-
02 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window