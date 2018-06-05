Dutch PM's parliament coffee spill
Dutch PM Mark Rutte cleans up parliament coffee spill

Rather than leave it to someone else, Mark Rutte Prime Minister of the Netherlands cleaned up the coffee he spilt.

Parliament's cleaners cheered him on, then helped him out when he couldn't work out how to use the mop.

