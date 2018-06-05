Dutch PM's parliament coffee spill

Media player
Dutch PM Mark Rutte cleans up parliament coffee spill
Rather than leave it to someone else, Mark Rutte Prime Minister of the Netherlands cleaned up the coffee he spilt.
Parliament's cleaners cheered him on, then helped him out when he couldn't work out how to use the mop.
05 Jun 2018
