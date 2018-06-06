Cultural coding classes for migrants
Norway is a country of 5 million people - from this, 400,000 are migrants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East

Starting a new life in a liberal western society like Norway is quite a challenge for many of them.

To help them integrate, the Norwegians are offering migrants cultural coding classes.

