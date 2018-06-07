Inés Zorreguieta was godmother to Princess Ariane

Media player
Inés Zorreguieta was godmother to Dutch Princess Ariane
The younger sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has died at her home in the Argentine capital.
Inés Zorreguieta was 33 and is understood to have taken her own life.
She was bridesmaid at her sister's wedding in 2002 and played a starring role in the christening of her niece and goddaughter, Princess Ariane, in 2007.
07 Jun 2018
