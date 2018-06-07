Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ask Putin: The phone-in with a difference
Vladimir Putin has held his annual televised phone-in show – this time with a twist.
Unlike previous editions, the Russian president had government ministers and regional governors on standby to directly answer viewers' questions via a video link.
Our correspondent Steve Rosenberg was there in person.
07 Jun 2018
