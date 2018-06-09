Why Russians are being taught to smile
Ahead of the World Cup, several organisations such as Russian Railways, Fifa and the Moscow Metro are conducting special training to teach their staff to be more polite and helpful to foreign visitors and, in particular, to smile more.

It is often said that Russians do not smile at strangers as much as their Western counterparts.

Steve Rosenberg investigates.

