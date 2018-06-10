Media player
Long watch: Russia's dirty secret
Volokolamsk - a town on the outskirts of Moscow and home to 20,000 people - is being poisoned by a massive and out of control landfill site next door.
The locals are getting sick and they've started a protest movement. Now other small towns around Moscow which also have landfill sites have joined in.
Reporter: Nataliya Zotova
10 Jun 2018
