'It is not comfortable at all'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrants are looked after on board the Aquarius in the Mediterranean

Hundreds of migrants are stuck on board the rescue ship Aquarius after Italy and Malta refused to let the ship dock. Aloys Vimard, from medical charity MSF, says they are being looked after but the situation is far from ideal.

  • 11 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Italy minister calls for deportations